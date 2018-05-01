14,000 students pass UP entrance exam

ABOUT 14,000 students or 17 percent out of the 80,000 who took the University of the Philippines College Admissions Test (UPCAT) passed for the academic year 2018-2019.

The examinees took the test on October 21 and 22, 2017.

The passers will be enrolled in any of the UP campuses in Diliman, Baguio, Los Baños, Manila, Visayas, Cebu,

Mindanao or the Open University.

In 2017, only 1,591 out of about 6,000 examinees passed the UPCAT.

