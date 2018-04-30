14,000 students pass UPCAT

ABOUT 14,000 students out of the 80,000 who took the University of the Philippines College Admissions Test (UPCAT) passed for the academic year 2018-2019, the state university announced on Monday.

This is 17 percent of the examinees who took the test last October 21 and 22, 2017.

They will likely be accepted into one of UP’s eight constituent universities in Diliman, Baguio, Los Baños, Manila, Visayas, Cebu, Mindanao and the Open University.

In 2017, only 1,591 out of about 6,000 examinees passed the UPCAT.

Click here for the full list of the successful examinees.