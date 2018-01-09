Over 140K expected to visit travel expo

The Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) is expecting the number of visitors to next month’s 25th TravelTour Expo to grow by 27 percent to more than 140,000 from last year’s 110,000 on the back of Filipinos’ increasing interest to travel.

“They’re looking forward to this expo. We’re sure that we could [get]more than 140,000 visitors this year,” PTAA President Marlene Dado Jante said in a press conference in Pasay City on Monday.

She also said her group aimed to penetrate the millennial market as it accounted for 30 percent to 40 percent of last year’s expo visitors.

The PTAA chief declined to reveal the expo’s revenue target this year, but said her organization was optimistic about that as the event would feature “close to 400” exhibitors.

These include airlines, travel agencies and tour operators, hotels and resorts, food concessionaires, government agencies and tourist organizations.

“If the visitors increase, definitely the revenue will increase,” she added.

According to her, the marketing and promotional efforts of PTAA’s industry partners drove Filipinos’ interest in traveling. She said visitors can expect cheaper airfares and hotel rates, as discounts could drop by as much as 50 percent.

The 25th Travel Tour Expo will run from February 9 to 11 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.