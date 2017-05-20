141 killed in south Libya airbase attack

TRIPOLI: An attack on an airbase in south Libya has killed 141 people, mostly soldiers loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar, a spokesman for his forces said on Friday (Saturday in Manila). Members of the Third Force militia loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli on Thursday attacked the base used by Haftar’s self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA), military sources said earlier. LNA spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari late Friday said the victims included civilians who worked at the Brak al-Shati airbase or were in the nearby area, also reporting that summary executions took place. He said that “the soldiers were returning from a military parade. They weren’t armed. Most of them were executed.” The GNA said in a statement late Friday a commission of inquiry had been set up to investigate the attack. It said it had decided to suspend its defense minister, al-Mahdi al-Barghati, and the head of the Third Force from their duties until those responsible were identified. Both the GNA and defense ministry earlier condemned the assault and said they had not ordered any such action.

