141 police personnel charged for using shabu

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed administrative charges against 141 police personnel who tested positive for shabu.

The charges were filed by the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) under Chief Supt. Leo Angelo Leuterio.

Leuterio said 137 police personnel and four non-uniformed PNP personnel will be facing charges for grave misconduct.

“We will be recommending dismissal from the service. They are now charged with grave misconduct for violation of Republic Act 6195 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The 141 police personnel tested positive for shabu in confirmatory drug testing of the PNP Crime Laboratory Service.

The highest ranking official among the police personnel were a Chief Inspector, which is the equivalent of a major in the military, while 57 of them have the rank of Police Officer 1.

Leuterio said 141 personnel from different regions will also undergo a lifestyle check to determine if they are selling illegal drugs.