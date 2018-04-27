143,085 jobs up for grabs on Labor day

MORE than 100,000 positions will be up for grabs for local and overseas job seekers in various job fairs across the country as part of the coming Labor Day celebration on Tuesday, to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said. Director Dominique Tutay, of DoLE’s Bureau of Local Employment, said that from initial 80,000 available jobs, the number rose to 143,085 and expected to rise during the actual celebration. Of the 143,085 vacancies, she added, 58,171 are available for local employment while 84,914 are for overseas placement. “Over and above these numbers, we want to see more jobseekers to be hired on the spot once they apply on May 1,” she said. Tutay added that the increase in job openings was made possible with the participation of more employers now numbering 1,099. But she said the number of sites for the job and business fair has been reduced to 37 from 53, with the exclusion of mall branches in various parts of the country, including Metro Manila. For local employment, the government is still the biggest employer with total vacancies of 7,917, mostly in the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. Other local vacancies are for production machine operator – 9,093, mason – 2,385; customer service representatives, 2,750; construction worker – 3,280, carpenter – 1,708; call center agents – 1,506; production and factory workers – 1,463 and service crew – 1,113. For overseas placements are 7,010 nurses, technicians – 1,558; construction workers – 1,050; food and beverage staff – 1,089; drivers – 504; waiter and waitress – 715; cleaner – 905; laborer – 399; tire fitter – 391, and engineers – 364.