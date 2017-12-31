144 ASG men surrendered, 128 killed in 2017 – military

The military’s Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) on Sunday reported that 144 members of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) have surrendered to the government since January 7 last year.

Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., WestMinCom commander, said of the 144 Abu Sayyaf surrenderers, 70 were from Basilan province, 53 from Sulu and 21 from Tawi-Tawi.

The number, according to Galvez, represents 41 percent of the ASG bandits who were neutralized in 2017.

“Strenuous combat operations” registered a total of 53 encounters throughout that year, he said.

Of the clashes, 20 were in Basilan, 29 in Sulu, three in Tawi-Tawi and one in Zamboanga.

Aside from the surrenderers, a total of 128 members of the Abu Sayyaf were killed while 80 were arrested in the Western Mindanao area, Galvez said.

He added that a total of 223 firearms from the Abu Sayyaf terrorists were recovered and turned over to the Joint Task Forces under the WestMinCom.

From another bandit group, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), Galvez said, the military was able to neutralize at least 243 of the group members in Central Mindanao.

He cited a report coming from Maj. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, commander of the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division or the Joint Task Force Central.

According to Galvez, a total of 182 members of the BIFF have been killed in armed confrontations in the area and 24 apprehended and three have surrendered to the government since January 1, 2017.

Thirty-eight firearms were recovered from the BIFF bandits with a total of 44 armed confrontations registered by the WestMinCom.

“Significantly, the joint security operation and strategic alliance with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front contributed to our success in our operations,” Galvez said.

He, however, reported that 26 soldiers were killed in action while fighting the Abu Sayyaf and seven others in their operations against the BIFF terrorists in Western Mindanao.

“Ultimately, our efforts will continue to sustain our development support operations in Mindanao, through our inter-agency and stakeholders’ engagements and our commitment to supporting law enforcement operations of different agencies,” Galvez said.