1,491 policemen groomed for promotion

The National Police Commission this week authorized Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa to promote 1,491 police officers who passed the Napolcom special promotional examination conducted on July 30 last year.

Rogelio Casurao, Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer, over the weekend said the authority was given to de la Rosa after the commission en banc approved Resolution 2018-026, dated February 2, 2018.

“The special quota promotion is intended exclusively for the 1,491 PNP uniformed personnel who passed the Napolcom special promotional examination conducted last year,” according to Casurao.

The special examination was administered to give 2,695 policemen the chance to be promoted by acquiring the appropriate eligibility.

These policemen have not been promoted for at least nine years as of December 31, 2017.

Casurao said out of the 1,497 passers, only 1,491 shall be promoted since the six passers have either retired (4) or passed away (1), while the other one shall be promoted under the 3rd level promotion program.

The 1,491 police officers who shall undergo the special quota promotion process are distributed by rank: for Police Chief Inspector (3); for Police Senior Inspector (1); for Senior Police Officer 4 (8); for SPO3 (2); for SPO2 (3); for SPO1 (20); for PO3 (390); for PO2 (119); and for PO1 (945).

“The chairman, vice chairman and members of the PNP Promotion Board, including the head and members of the secretariat, who shall fail to strictly observe and comply with the rules and regulations on the selection and appointment of PNP uniformed personnel shall be dealt with accordingly,” Casurao said.