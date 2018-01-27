15 BACOLOD VILLAGES VIOLATE SOLID WASTE LAW

BACOLOD CITY: Fifteen of the 61 barangay (villages) here violate Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, according to Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, head of the city’s Solid Waste Action Team. Quoting the report of Ruel Garaygay, head of the Solid Waste Enforcers Educators Team (SWEET), Familiaran, said the 15 villages have been illegally dumping wastes and the list has been submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for proper action. SWEET is tasked to enforce the “no segregation, no collection” policy in the city.