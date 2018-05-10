15 Chinese ships ‘regularly visiting’ 3 main reefs in West Philippine Sea–US think tank

FIFTEEN classes of Chinese naval and coast guard vessels and warships have been

visiting three main reefs in the West Philippine Sea, a US think tank revealed on Thursday.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) said there were at least eight frigates from the People’s Liberation Army’s Navy (PLAN) and seven Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ships that have been docking and sailing in the vicinity of Subi (Zamora), Mischief (Panganiban) and Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) reefs.

Dubed as the “big three,” the reefs are within the 200-nautical mile special economic zone (EEZ) under the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (Unclos).

The AMTI identified the Chinese navy frigates as the: Luhai Destroyer (Type 051B), Dongdiao Agi (Type 815G), Jiangkai Frigate (Type 054), Hai Yang Agi, Jiangdao Corvette (Type 056), Jianghu-I frigate (Type 053H), Yuting II Landing Ship Tank (Type 072A) and Yunshu Landing Ship Medium (Type 073A).

The Chinese Coast Guard vessels are the: Shuoshi II Class; Tuzhong Class; Shucha II Class; Zhongyang Class; Zhaoyu Class; Jianghu I Class; and Zhaotim Class.

The ships were seen to be “regularly visiting” the “big three” reefs, alongside their auxiliary and logistic vessels, the AMTI said.

A satellite image provided by AMTI showed that several Chinese navy vessels were spotted in Subi, Mischief and Fiery Cross.

Based on an image shot on June 28, 2017, two Type 056 Jiangdao-class corvettes were docked at Mischief reef.

Several Type 072 and Type 073A landing ships were also seen via satellite image.

“The larger Type 072 landing ships are capable of transporting and landing tanks, heavy vehicles and air-cushioned hovercraft in amphibious operations,” the US think-tank said.

“The medium-sized Type 073A carries smaller tanks or troops for similar [amphibious]operations,” it added.

At the same time, the AMTI also reported that there were two AGI signal intelligence gathering ships—Hai Yang and a Type 815G—near Mischief and Fiery Cross reefs as of March 2017.

In April, a Zhongyang-class of the CCG was seen docked in Subi reef while the Zhaotim and Shuoshi II were seen in Subi and Fiery Cross, respectively in 2017.

The AMTI said that the “big three” reefs host both the Chinese air and naval bases and support their “ever-growing” number and fishing fleet across the southern portion of the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea). DEMPSEY REYES