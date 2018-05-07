15 ‘hired killers’ arrested in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Security forces arrested over a dozen suspected hired killers, including a former mayor and a barangay (village) chairman, after an encounter in Sominot, Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday.

Officials said police special action forces, backed by Army soldiers, were sent to arrest the suspects when the gunmen opened fire at them triggering a fire fight.

No one was killed or injured in the gunfight and security forces arrested all 15 suspects, including the town’s former mayor, Stephen Acosta and Councilor Nemecia Pepito, president of the association of village chairmen in Sominot.

Provincial police chief John Guyguyon said the gang members were allegedly involved in the series of shooting incidents in Sominot and in Oroquieta City in the neighboring Misamis Occidental province.

Arrested were Arnel Pepito, alleged leader of the Pepito gun-for-hire group; Garry Pepito, Edgar Pepito, Rey Pepito, Ruther Biawan, Allan Dicierdo, Anicito Andulong, Rolando Ramayrat, Romeo Capangpangan, Jesryl Romo, Lorenzo Malayao, Roberto Hasma and Romando Andrade.

“Security forces also seized automatic pistols from the suspects,” Guyguyon said.

No other details or information were made available on the killings allegedly perpetrated by the suspects.