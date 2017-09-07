15 Manila policemen sacked

Fifteen police officers assigned at Gagalangin (Tondo) Police Community Precinct who refused to help a complainant because they were sleeping were relieved from their posts and placed on floating status on Wednesday.

Metro Manila Police chief Oscar Albayalde identified the sacked policemen as PCP commander Senior Insp. Anthony Co, Police Officer 3 Nelson Geronimo, PO3 Avelino Guibao Jr., PO3 Geronimo Ramo, PO2 Carlito Dela Cruz, PO1 Percival Doroja, PO1 Aladin Arguelles, PO1 Arnold Regala, PO1 Cathlyn Cauan, PO1 Joe Ronie Obillo, PO1 Romeo Balagtas Jr., PO1 Carlo Farmis, PO1 Janette Banatao, PO1 Leo Dave Legaspi and PO1 Beatriz Danguilan.

Albayalde said a certain “John” reported to his office that he went to the Gagalangin station to ask for help after his motorcycle was stolen.

“He was snubbed and the policemen there were sleeping,” Albayalde said.

“The police officers did not lift a finger to write in the police blotter his complaint. They even shouted at him,” the police chief said. The complainant took a picture of the sleeping policemen and posted it on social media which became viral.

Albayalde said the 15 police officers will undergo retraining.