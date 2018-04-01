15 MRT-3 trains, two spares ready to run on Monday, says transport official

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) has completed restoring 47 cars of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3), equivalent to 15 trains plus two spare light rail vehicles, an official said.

“We have restored 47 cars. That’s equivalent to 15 trains plus two spare light rail vehicles (LRVs). We are now working on 16….These cars are still undergoing safety checks and test runs,” DOTr-MRT3 media relations officer Aly Narvaez told reporters on Sunday.

“They have to pass the necessary safety checks and test runs before we deploy them. We’ll know the final number of available trains for deployment on Monday early morning,” Narvaez added.

The DOTr said that it was targeting to deliver 15 trains by April 2, when the MRT-3 would resume operations after the Holy Week break.

“Just four more cars to restore before we reach our target of 15 operational trains at peak hours after Holy Week,” the DOTr-MRT3 said.

It said that there were 41 serviceable cars as of March 28.

The DOTr-MRT-3 said the interval between trains would range from four to five minutes. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO