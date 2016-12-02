15 QC villages waterless for 2 days

Fifteen barangays (villages) in Quezon City will be without water for two days next week because of the replacement of a defective valve along Tandang Sora Avenue.

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) said the water interruption will start at 8 p.m. on December 5 until 4 p.m. on December 7.

The villages that will be affected are Apolonio Samson, Baesa, Bahay Toro, Bungad, Damayan, Del Monte,

Katipunan, Mariblo, Paltok, Paraiso, San Antonio, Sangandaan, Talipapa, Tandang Sora, and Veterans Village.

Maynilad advised its customers to store enough water for the duration of the service interruption. The company will have 14 water tankers on standby to serve affected areas. Customers may call Maynilad’s Water Tankering Hotline 737-3311 to ask for a water tanker delivery.