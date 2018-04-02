15 trains running as MRT-3 resumes operations after Holy Week break–Transport dept

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it has achieved its target to run 15 Metro Rail Transit-3 trains on Monday, as the railway system resumed its operations after the Holy Week break.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, the MRT-3 said it has 15 operational trains with arrival intervals of six minutes.

“We’re now running 15 trains… We last fielded 15 operational trains on January 5, 2018,” DOTr- MRT-3 media relations officer Aly Narvaez told reporters.

On Sunday, the DOTr said that it has completed restoration of 47 cars of the MRT-3, equivalent to 15 trains plus two spare light rail vehicles.

The DOTr said that it was currently working to have 16 trains for deployment. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO