15 vehicles in rent scam found in QC

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has recovered 15 vehicles lost by their owners through a rent scam perpetrated by a syndicate at a warehouse in Quezon City.

QCPD Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the recovery was made possible by the joint operation of the Galas Police Station (PS-11) headed by Supt Christian Dela Cruz, the District Special Operations Unit led by Supt Rogarth Campo, the District Anti-Carnapping Section under Hector Ortencio and Task Force LIMBAS led by Inspector Rhodo Jesus A. Montances.

Eleazar said the warehouse at No. 41-A Kitanlad Street, Brgy. Doña Josefa, was raided after Baltazar Garcia, a businessman of Pala Pala, San Ildefonso, Bulacan, reported to the police that his black Mitsubishi Montero Sport with conduction sticker NL 1420, one of three vehicles he lost through the scam, was tracked through its GPS.

Police operatives who mounted a surveillance confirmed that Garcia’s vehicle was indeed at the warehouse.

Lawmen found 15 vehicles at the warehouse owned by couple Teddy and Catherine Lim. The vehicles were surrendered to the police.

The Lim couple told investigators that the Montero was mortgaged to them for P350,000 by Lea Rosales, who claimed to be Garcia’s agent.

Garcia’s wife Marlene and three other victims from San Ildefonso, Bulacan were among the complainants who filed syndicated estafa charges at the Department of Justice against Rafaela Anunciacion, the alleged mastermind of the scam in February after the Laguna Provincial Police Office recovered the first batch of cars stolen in the scam.

Anunciacion was arrested together with her alleged cohort, Tychicus Historillo Nambio.