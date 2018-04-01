15 writers chosen as 2018 IYAS workshop fellows

The IYAS National Writers’ Workshop has selected 15 writers as fellows of its 2018 edition, to be held at the University of Saint La Salle’s (USLS) Balay Kalinungan Complex in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental province, from April 22 to 28.

The fellows for poetry are Anthony Capirayan, George Deoso, Hezron Pios, and Corina Marie Arenas (in English); Paterno Baloloy Jr., Rogene Gonzales, and John Revo Ocampo (in Filipino); Julian Tuyo (in Hiligaynon); and Mildred Eran Garcia and Georgene Rhena Quilaton-Tambiga (in Binisaya).

The fellows for fiction are Angela Raine Delmoro (in English) and Rya Celine Ducusin (in Filipino).

The fellows for drama are Alexander Genesis Dungca (in Filipino); Kym Lancer Gador Gelvero (in Hiligaynon); and Angelito Nambatac Jr. (in Binisaya).

Marjorie Evasco is this year’s IYAS workshop director. Workshop founder Elsa Martinez Coscolluela and IYAS Project Director Raymundo Pandan Jr. will join Grace Monte de Ramos-Arcellana, Susan Lara, Ronald Baytan, Em Mendez, and John Iremil Teodoro on the panel.

The workshop is co-sponsored by USLS, the Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center of De La Salle University (DLSU), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities.