15 writers picked as 2018 UST workshop fellows

The University of Santo Tomas Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies (UST CCWLS) has announced the 15 writing fellows of this year’s UST National Writers’ Workshop, to be held in Baguio City from March 18 to 25.

They are Paul Cyrian Baltazar (katha; De La Salle-College of St. Benilde), Jose Socrates de los Reyes (tula; Ateneo de Manila University), Kristine Inez Estioko (creative nonfiction; AdMU), Bayani Gabriel (sanaysay; Tarlac State University), Hans Lawrence Malgapu (poetry; UST), Angelito Nambatac Jr. (dula; Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology), Arianne Patricia Onte (fiction; University of the Philippines Los Baños), Karl Ivan Dan Orit (fiction; UST), Riddick Matthew Recoter (CNF; De La Salle University), Keanu Harold Reyes (katha; Bulacan State University), Kristinne Nigel Santos (screenplay; UST, UP), Joey Tabula (tula; UP Manila, DLSU), Edmark Tan (poetry; UST, DLSU), Maria Gliceria Valdez (CNF; UP Mindanao, University of Southeastern Philippines) and Vincen Gregory Yu (poetry; UP Manila).

This year’s special guest panelists are Gémino Abad, Bernardo Bernardo and Jerry Gracio. Their participation has been made possible through the sponsorship of The UST Varsitarian.

Essayist John Jack Wigley is workshop director and poet Ned Parfan is workshop coordinator.

The rest of the teaching panel from the UST CCWLS are Dr. Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo, director; Ralph Semino Galán, deputy director; and resident fellows Augusto Antonio Aguila, Joyce Arriola, Ma. Ailil Alvarez, Nestor Cuartero, Joselito de los Reyes, Dawn Laurente Marfil, Chuckberry Pascual and Joselito Zulueta.