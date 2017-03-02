150 gets grant for social entrepreneurship

Some 150 students from four provinces were give scholarship for a two-year certificate program on social entrepreneurship by Monsanto Fund in partnership with Gawad Kalinga (GK) Enchanted Farm and School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) Philippines. Tony Meloto, visionary founder of GK and the Farm University in Bulacan said 30 students from different GK communities in Bulacan, Capiz, Negros Oriental and Mountain Province will be fully supported by Monsanto Fund. The pilot program of SEED Philippines aims to produce graduates who will address the issue of poverty and food security through agriculture development and enterprise management. Monsanto has initiated several Corporate Social Responsibility programs with GK including housing and community infrastructure for farmer families in Sara, Iloilo that firs partnered with SEED Philippines. The curriculum on agriculture development and enterprise management was developed by SEED Philippines together with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).