1,500 surrender in revived ‘Tokhang’

About 1,573 alleged drug personalities have surrendered to police authorities since the “bloodless” Operation Tokhang was revived, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The PNP has conducted 3,456 Tokhang operations from January 29 to February 8.

Of the 1, 573 surrenderers, 372 came from Region IV-A, where 365 Tokhang operations were conducted.

Region 10 had the most Tokhang operations with 586, resulting in the surrender of 86 drug suspects.

No casualties were recorded in the operations.

PNP Deputy Spokesman Police Supt. Vimilee Madrid said some of those who surrendered were not included in the drugs watch list of police.

“They were not the object of Tokhang but they themselves went to the police stations to submit themselves then we found out that they are not in the drugs watch list but we are welcoming them,” Madrid said in a news briefing.

She said 11,000 alleged drug personalities are now included in the drugs watch list that the PNP Director for Intelligence has validated.

The alleged drug personalities in the list range from high-value target personalities to street drug personalities.

On the other hand, 6,253 drug personalities were arrested nationwide in 4,058 police anti-illegal drugs campaign from December 5, 2017 to February 8. The police said 53 died in the operations, 31 of them in buy-busts.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 recorded 11 casualties, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported seven casualties and PRO 7 had three.

ICC investigation

Madrid said the PNP will continue its Tokhang operations despite the confirmation by the Palace that the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will start its investigation of allegations of crimes against humanity against President Rodrigo Duterte in connection with the anti-drug campaign.

“We will continue the anti-illegal drugs campaign. We are not afraid of the investigation the ICC is conducting,” she said.

Several members of the opposition welcomed the ICC decision.

Sen. Leila de Lima said Malacañang tried to spin the announcement of the ICC.

“This is again false bravado. The ICC does not initiate criminal proceedings without serious deliberation and factual basis,” de Lima said.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes said the ICC preliminary examination sends a clear message that Duterte is not above the law.

ROY NARRA, JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA AND LLANESCA PANTI