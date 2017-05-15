15,000 Makati residents get free Medical, dental services

OVER 15,000 residents from 18 barangay (villages) have benefited from the Makati Lingkod Bayan Caravan since its launch in August last year, Mayor Mar-len Abigail Binay said on Monday. Binay added that 5,061 residents got free medical consultations; 1,089 were given anti-hypertensive drugs; 951 had their blood screened; 874 underwent X-ray examination; and 780 were administered ECG examination. Volunteer dentists performed tooth extraction on some 1,063 beneficiaries and gave free dentures to 728 residents, she said. Reading glasses were also given to 3,922 people courtesy of Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo, while more than 2,000 availed of free haircut and 1,754 enjoyed massage services. Meanwhile, some 4,700 students took part in the learning camp and other youth-oriented activities conducted by the Youth and Sports Development Department and received books and toys, courtesy of partner non-government organizations. Also, over 13,800 residents benefited from the feeding program, as well as free vaccination of dogs and cats from the City Veterinary Services Office. The caravan has consolidated a number of essential services, including the processing of new applications or renewal of Yellow Card, BLU Card, White Card and PhilHealth registration by the Social Welfare office and the services of the City Civil Registration Office.