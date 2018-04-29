150,000 workers march on Labor Day for end to ‘endo’

ABOUT 150,000 workers are expected to join the nationwide Labor Day rally on Tuesday to call on President Rodrigo Duterte to end widespread job contractualization or “endo.”

“This year’s commemoration of Labor Day will be different. It will be a national day of solidarity and action of leaders, members, allies and all citizens who have been frustrated over the injustices committed against workers and the Filipino people and government’s continued inaction and negligence,” labor groups Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (Nagkaisa) and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) said in a joint statement.

The groups said that out of 150,000 protesters who would participate in the activity, around 60,000 workers are expected to take the streets of Metro Manila alone.

Assembly areas on Tuesday for the Labor Day march in Metro Manila will be at Welcome Rotonda, Kalaw corner Taft Avenue, and Plaza Moriones in Tondo before the groups converge at Mendiola at 10 a.m.

Simultaneous rallies will also be held in Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao, and General Santos.

“For two years, we participated in labor summits called by the Department of Labor and Employment, dialogued with the President three times, drafted an executive order on contractualization, negotiated with him through five drafts—to no avail,” KMU and Nagkaisa said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced that instead of signing an executive order on contractualization, Duterte would instead certify as priority a pending Senate bill on the security of tenure of workers.

“’Tapang at malasakit’ (courage and compassion) is what we need to end contractualization. [We hope] the President also apply this tag line of his for the benefit of workers,” the groups added. GLEE JALEA