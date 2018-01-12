158 policemen sacked last year

At least 158 policemen in the National Capital Region were sacked last year for various offenses, Metro Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said.

“Ito yung mga madalas naiinvolve sa kidnapping, extortion, mga nag-AWOL (Absence Without Official Leave), at grave misconduct (These were involved in kidnapping, extortion, went AWOL or committed grave misconduct),” he said in a speech during his New Year’s call at the National Capital Region Police Office.

Albayalde clarified that Caloocan policemen linked to the high profile deaths of minors Kian de los Santos and Carl Arnaiz have not been dismissed but they remain under restrictive custody.

“Wala pang napipirmahan ang ating Chief PNP (Philippine National Police) regarding sa kanilang administrative cases pero (The PNP chief has not signed anything yet but) I believe they are recommended for dismissal,” he said.