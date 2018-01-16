16 dead, over 1,000 families evacuated amid heavy rains in southern PH — NDRRMC

SIXTEEN people were killed and over 1,000 families were evacuated in the southern Philippines as a result of the heavy rains caused by the tail-end of a cold front, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

Of the total, 15 were buried in landslides while one was electrocuted.

Of the 15, four were recorded in Tacloban City; four from Compostela Valley; one in Northern Samar; one in Caramoan, Camarines Sur; three from Camarines Norte; two in Lanao del Norte. The victim who was electrocuted was in Northern Samar.

The two dead from Pantar, Lanao del Norte and one of four from Tacloban City were reported by the NDRRMC over the weekend.

The deaths, however, have yet to be confirmed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), according to to NDRRMC spokeswoman Romina Marasigan.

At the same time, Marasigan said 1,875 families have been evacuated in the provinces of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte and Samar.

“As of this moment, based on our coordination with the local officials, they can now see the sun rising in their areas. Hopefully, the flood will subside,” Marasigan said. DEMPSEY REYES