16 firms keen on joining rice bidding

SIXTEEN firms mostly from Thailand and Vietnam have expressed interest to participate in the bidding for the 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice needed by the Philippines.

National Food Authority (NFA) Deputy Administrator Judy Carol Dansal, who chairs the Special Bids and Awards Committee, said of the 16 traders, seven are from Vietnam, five from Thailand, one each from Singapore, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Philippines.

Manila is set to import P6.5 billion worth of rice through an open bidding, or government-to-private sector arrangement, to boost the government buffer stocks for this year’s lean months.

The NFA said the number of bidders may still change since the deadline for the submission of bids application is on May 22.

“We have 16 bidders and it is competitive already. They have until May 21 to buy the bid documents. The more participants we have, the more opportunities we can get in choosing suppliers who can supply for the rice we need,” Dansal said.

The NFA invited bidders for the rice supply contract of 200,000 MT at 25 percent brokens to be delivered in the Philippines not later than July 31, 2018 and 50,000 MT at 15 percent brokens, which should be delivered not later than Aug. 31, 2018.