16 Maguindanao LGUs align to improve water source

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: At least 16 municipalities of this province have organized the Central Maguindanao Development Cooperation (CMDC) to focus on the issues of water and natural resource management.

The towns are Ampatuan, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Hoffer, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi, Datu Unsay, Guindulungan, Mamasapano, Radjah Buayan, Shariff Aguak, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Talayan and Talitay.

Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) recently turned over the P30-million CMDC Alliance Center to interim chairman Zamzamin Ampatuan at Salbu, Datu Saudi town.

Ampatuan is also the incumbent mayor of Radjah Buayan.

He told The Manila Times that the CMDC, the biggest alliance of local government units in ARMM, aims to provide safe and clean water in their respective areas.

Department of the Interior and Local Government-ARMM Secretary Noorhafizullah Abdullah said Level II water supply systems or communal faucets will be completed soon in areas covered by the alliance.

Once this is done, the CMDC will expand cooperation among members on road development, disaster risk reduction management and governance capability.

Hataman said the Alliance Center will serve as the offices of the CMDC executive body.

A portion of the building will house the office of law enforcement and elders for the planning and implementation of the CMDC program under ARMM, which has earmarked P2.23 billion for projects under the ARMM-Humanitarian and Development Assistance Program (HDAP).

Central Maguindanao was the center of armed clashes between government forces and lawless elements in the past.

“Forming an alliance among local officials will help restore normalcy and facilitate development efforts among the communities in Maguindanao,” Hataman said.