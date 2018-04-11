16 police detainees escape in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Over a dozen police detainees escaped from their overcrowded cell, sparking a massive manhunt on Tuesday involving Army soldiers and police forces here.

Police said the 16 detainees escaped after sawing off the bars of their cell in Tetuan village before sunrise.

No one was guarding the police station when the daring escape was pulled off.

The escapees virtually walked out the main door.

Dozens of soldiers from Task Force Zamboanga beefed up police forces in tracking down the escapees.

Security forces put up roadblocks and checkpoints.

With many of them carrying photos and names of the escapees, soldiers and policemen searched every vehicle passing through the highway.

One of the escapees was recaptured while trying to blend in with passengers of a van who were shocked after he was arrested at gunpoint.

By noontime, most of the escapees had been recaptured while some of them opted to surrender peacefully.

Three more detainees remain at large but the manhunt for the rest continues.

Police authorities launched an investigation of the escape to determine how the detainees managed to smuggle a saw into their cell and break out from detention undetected, and why the cell was unguarded.