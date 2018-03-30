16,000 QC commuters head to provinces

As of Thursday noon, more than 16,200 commuters in Quezon City alone have made the trip to their home provinces.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said that bus terminals in Cubao such as the Araneta Bus Terminal, New Bus Port, Genesis, and Fivestar Terminal have catered to 5,900 passengers.

Jam Transit, Dagupan Transit, Victory, and JAC Liner, which have terminals in Kamuning served 10,200 pasengers.

“As of today, no significant incidents have been reported during this exodus. The situation is generally peaceful. We have heightened our security with around 300 personnel deployed in bus terminals in the city,” said QCPD Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar.