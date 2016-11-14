1,635 officers pass special police exams

A total of 1,635 or 93.70 percent of 1,745 police examinees passed the special promotional examinations conducted by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) on August 7, 2016 in Makati City (Metro Manila), Pampanga, Iloilo, Cebu, Zamboanga and Cagayan de Oro. Napolcom Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio Casurao said the special promotional examinations were exclusively for Philippine National Police uniformed personnel whose ranks are Police Officer, Senior Police Officer, Police Inspector and Police Superintendent and who are candidates for attrition by non-promotion because of lack of eligibility. Out of the 1,408 police examinees 1,321 passed the Police Officer examinations; 303 the Senior Police Officer examinations; eight passed the Inspector examinations; and three the Superintendent examinations. “The special qualifying tests are required for the permanent appointment of police officers who have temporary appointments because of lack of police eligibility corresponding to their ranks. The resulting eligibility can be used only for change of status of appointment and cannot be used for promotional purposes, Casurao said.