16th iGAN Cup rolls off Aug.18 at Eastridge

Igan Ng Pilipinas Foundation will host its 16th iGAN Cup “Fore! A Cause… Fore! D Kids…” on August 18, at Eastridge Golf and Country Club in Binangonan, Rizal.

Players will tee off in double-shotgun at 6:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Participants can vie for honor in various competitions among them hole-in-one, longest drive, nearest to the pin and most exercised.



Igan Cup is an annual fundraising activity of the Igan Ng Pilipinas Foundation Inc., which aims to help poor children with life-threatening diseases.

The P3,000 entry fee covers the green fee, giveaways, raffle, and dinner buffet.

For details call 9298303 or (02) 475-3199.