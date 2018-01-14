17 Chinese arrested in Las Piñas over multi-million-dollar telecom scam

THE Las Piñas Police arrested on Sunday 17 Chinese allegedly engaged in a multi-million-dollar telecom fraud.

Police Superintendent Jenny Tecson, spokesperson of the Southern Police District (SPD), said that the suspects, nine females and eight males, were arrested for violation of Article 315 of the Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2002.

“They were involved in fraud wherein they will call their victims and will inform them that there’s a problem with their account. The victims will then be advised to create a new account, which is where the fund transfer happens,” Tecson said in a text message.

The Chinese were arrested by operatives of the Philippine National Police-Anti-Cybercrime Group, which conducted an operation at 114 Verona Street, Citadela Village, Pulanglupa 2 at about 4:40 a.m by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court branch 24.

Tecson said that the syndicate members were detained at the Anti-Cybercrime Group headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Authorities arrested in three separate operations about 156 foreigners allegedly involved in the same modus operandi.

The syndicates usually target people in mainland China and pretend as members of the law enforcement and judiciary. They will call on the victims, informing them that their phone numbers or bank accounts were involved in some fraudulent activities.

They would then demand a huge sum of money from the victims who would be asked to deposit the money to certain bank accounts. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ