17 individuals arrested in drug raid, 1 dead in separate buy-bust in Quezon City

QUEZON City police arrested 17 individuals in a drug raid while a suspected pusher was killed in a separate shootout both on Wednesday.

In a report, police identified the suspects as: Rhea Salenga, Janine Encina, Mabel Oquindo, Gladys Romero, Buen Denaga, Restituto Santos, Joel Maynite, Warley Gastador, Jerome Guevara, Alladin Ablay, Ruel Bulanon, Roland Neri, Rodel Zamora, Joselito Bugay, Rodolfo Aspril, Regene Cadusale, and Leo Espinosa.

Salenga was allegedly in charge of the video karera, which served as a front for the “drug den” at Barangay Matandang Balara.

Seized in the raid at 1:23 a.m. on Wednesday were 38 sachets of “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride worth P170,000, drug paraphernalia, and a video box featuring the “video karera” game.

Meanwhile, an alleged drug pusher, identified as Virgil Leblora alias Kidlat, was killed in a shootout with Fairview Police Station (PS-5).

Supt. Tomas Nunez, posing as a buyer, got “shabu” from Leblora in North Fairview. However, after the transaction, the suspect sensed the presence of other policemen, drew a gun and fired at them, resulting in the shootout.

Leblora was rushed to the Far Eastern University (FEU) but was declared dead on arrival, Nunez added.

Ten sachets of shabu and one cal. 45 pistol were recovered from the suspect. GLEE JALEA