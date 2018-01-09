17 jueteng employees nabbed in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Seventeen employees of the illegal numbers game jueteng operated by the Peryahan ng Bayan were arrested in separate operations conducted jointly by the Criminal Investgation and Detection Group and the Pangasinan provincial police in the towns of Bugallon, Pozorrubio, San Manuel and Mangaldan on Monday afternoon.

The arrested suspects in Bugallon were identified as Efren de Torre, Angelito Dinglasan, Marck Ilagan, Eric Perez, Zandro Magnaye, Roger Tolentino, Cordito Tenorio, Alberto Nadado, Benjamin Cansino and Alex Castro, all of Candelaria in Quezon province and Bugallon town.

They are employed by Globletech Mobile Online Gaming Corporation operating the Peryahan ng Bayan, according to Chief Insp. Crispin Banes, chief of the CIDG in Pangasinan.

Operatives from the CIDG were accompanied by Bugallon police when they conducted a raid at about 4 p.m. on January 8.

Jueteng paraphernalia and P5,730.00 cash were confiscated from the suspects who were caught in the act of conducting jueteng draws in a house rented by the Peryahan ng Bayan in Poblacion.

Four other suspects identified as Allan Cruz, Ben Reyes, Thronron Mendoza and Angelo Reyes were arrested by the Regional Intelligence Divison in Region I at about 11:40 am while also in the act of conducting the morning jueteng draw in Poblacion District 111 in Pozorrubio town.

Confiscated from the possession of the suspects who are all native of Atimonan also in Quezon province were P4,750.00 cash and jueteng paraphernalia.

In Mangaldan town, police arrested three jueteng employees identified as Nelson Manalo. Joel Garcia and Tolentino Salcedo, all from Batangas City while in the act of revising the names of winners at about 5 p.m. in Barangay Bari also on January 8.

Jueteng paraphernalia and cash amounting to P2,675 were confiscated from the possession of the suspects, who admitted that they are engaged in the illegal numbers game operated by the Peryahan ng Bayan under the supervision and management of the Globletech Online Gaming Corporation, which is not authorized by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.