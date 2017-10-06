17 Maute hostages rescued in Marawi

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Soldiers rescued 17 hostages of the Maute Group on Wednesday, five of them teachers from the Dansalan College in Marawi City.

Senior officials of the Department of Education said the teachers are undergoing tactical debriefing.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-ARMM) said the hostages were rescued in Barangay Lumbac Marinaut where Maute gunmen are still holding out.

The five teachers, whose identities were not disclosed, were among those abducted by Maute terrorists who stormed the Dansalan College campus on May 23.

Police officials in Marawi City said the terrorists guarding the 17 hostages fled when they sensed the approaching soldiers.

At least four Maute gunmen were killed in the gunfight that preceded the rescue of the 17 hostages, sources from the Lanao del Sur provincial government said.