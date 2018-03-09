17 people hurt in multiple collision along Cavitex — MMDA

AT least 17 people were injured in a collision on Friday involving 10 vehicles along the northbound lane of Cavitex on Roxas Airport Road, causing heavy traffic, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

In its public advisory, the MMDA said the Cavitex to Airport Road northbound was slow moving as of 10:00 a.m. after an accident involving two buses, four passenger jeepneys, two UV and MC vans.

The vehicles occupied two lanes, causing traffic to build up, the agency said.

The injured were brought to nearby hospitals, the MMDA said. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ