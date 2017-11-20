17 receive MOS citation in PSL tilt

Seventeen tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in the 125th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 4th Commodore Jaime Jimenez Sr. Short Course Swim Meet held at the Mariner’s Polytechnic Colleges Foundation in Rawis, Legazpi City.

Naga Amateur Swimming Association’s Julius Glen Vasquez (boys’ 11-year) and Albay Falcons Swim Club’s Angel Joy Chan (boys’ 12-year) topped their respective events to banner the list of winners.

Reigning PSL Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy also sizzled as he sweep all his five individual events to grab the top honors in the boys’ 10-year category of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

The other MOS award recipients were Ibalong Magayon Aquagliders tankers Geleina Glorioso (girls’ 8-year), Trump Christian Luistro (boys’ 9-year), Isis Arnaldo (girls’ 13-year) and Hannah Imelda Santorio (girls’ 15-over) as well as Diliman Preparatory School standouts Elle Alavy-Chafi (girls’ 11-year), Ehm Alavy-Chafi (girls’ 9-year), Ethan Fajardo (boys’ 7-year), Hyrmi Yuri Belista (boys’ 8-year), Alea Tence (girls’ 10-year), Margarette Lianna Dee (girls’ 12-year), Leonardo Dalman III (boys’ 13-year), Lhaarny Agnas (girls’ 14-year), Carl Jude Tence (boys’ 14-year) and James Peter Hernandez (boys’ 15-over).

Albay Falcons Swim Club collected 699 points to claim the overall championship crown while Diliman Preparatory School took home the runner-up trophy with 468 points. Ibalong Magayon Aquagliders finished third with 448 points.

Naga Amateur Swimming Association finished fourth with 446 followed by Camarines Sur Swim Team (312), Amateur Swimmers Club of Albay (122), Dipolog Aqua Warriors (87), Susan Papa Swim Academy (50) and A1 Athletes League Philippines (17).

“Every year, we’re holding a tournament here in Bicol and I’m happy to see them grow and we’re looking forward to see them in big international competitions in the future,” said PSL President Susan Papa.