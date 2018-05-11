1,700 attend PSABE meet

The 29th Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week held by the Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) in Davao City from April 22 to 29 was attended by more than 1,700 delegates, or a 42-percent increase over the 1,200 delegates that attended the conference of the Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) in 2017 in Legazpi City.

The PSAE was transformed into PSABE and opened its doors to professionals and experts from the fields of biotechnology, bioengineering, and related fields.

The change of PSAE’s name to PSABE was the precursor to the holding of the 29th Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week, pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 399 declaring the fourth week of April each year as Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week.

“The PSABE conference and celebration that had theme ‘Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers: Partners in Agri-Fisheries Development for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ also had international speakers and experts from Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, and New Zealand who shared their knowledge on sustainable agriculture, among others,” said Rod Estigoy, head of the Applied Communications Department of the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, also from PSABE.

The week-long celebration also included. among others, the conference, exhibits, technology demonstrations, plenary, and technical papers presentations on the development and trends in renewable energy and rural electrification; environmental and waste management; agricultural machinery; irrigation and drainage; soil and water conservation; postharvest and processing; fishery and aquaculture resources engineering; forest product resource engineering; and related fields.

“We were expecting approximately 1,500 delegates and more than 1,700 attended that I believe shows there is a growing awareness on the need for agricultural engineers and bioengineering and biosystem engineers to learn about the latest trends in sustainable agriculture,” Estigoy said.

He added PSAE was also transformed to PSABE based on Republic Act 10915 signed into law on July 21, 2016, or the Philippine Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Act of 2016. THE TIMES