Over 170,000 Pinoys affected by Uber breach

The massive data breach that hit ride-hailing company Uber last year affected about 171,000 Filipino drivers and passengers, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said on Friday.

In a statement, NPC Commissioner Raymund Enriquz Liboro said Uber confirmed the news to his agency last Thursday.

“Uber made public additional information earlier made available to us on their 2016 data breach. We were

informed that about 171,000 Filipino citizens consisting of drivers and passengers were affected,”, Liboro said.

“We understand this to be based on the mobile phone numbers included in the registry. We were also informed that the exposure of the affected data subjects was limited to their registered name, e-mail address and phone number,” he added.

“We are paying particular attention to the steps taken to ensure that, in the future, data breaches of this magnitude will not be concealed from regulators and from affected data subjects.”

The NPC again summoned Uber to further explain their data-processing operations, particularly the organizational, technical and physical security measures being implemented to protect Filipino drivers and passengers.

“We remind the public that the concealment of data breaches that involve sensitive personal information or data is a criminal offense. We have received reports of irregular processing following the report of the breach, but we are still investigating these claims and their link to the 2016 data breach. As usual, we expect full cooperation from Uber on these matters,” Liboro said.

Last month, Uber CEO Dave Khosrowshahi announced that the personal data of about 50 million Uber users and 7 million Uber drivers were compromised in a security incident in October 2016, and that it had been kept.

“I recently learned that in late 2016, we became aware that two individuals outside the company had inappropriately accessed user data stored on a third-party cloud-based service that we use,” Khosrowshahi said.

According to him, Uber has implemented security measures to restrict access and strengthen the company’s control over its cloud-based storage accounts.

“While I can’t erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes. We are changing the we way we do business, putting integrity at the core of every decision we make and working hard to earn the trust of our customers,” Khosrowshahi said.

with REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO