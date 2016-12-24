175 drug-linked govt officials surrender in Cagayan

SOME 175 government officials allegedly linked to drugs in Cagayan province have surrendered to police authorities since the launch of the government’s intensified anti-drug campaign in July that resulted in the surrender of 3,000 individuals allegedly involved in drugs. Senior Supt. Amorsolo Dela Cruz, Cagayan provincial director, said that of the total number, 111 were local government officials and employees, 58 were barangay (village) officials, four were dismissed police officers and two wer firemen. In Santiago City, Isabela, at least nine villages were declared drug-free. Senior Supt. Percival Rumbaoa, Santiago city police chief said Barangays San Isidro, Luna, Sinili, Santa Rosa, Abra, Salvador, Nabuan, Cabulay and Bannawag have been declared drug-free villages after he received reports these were free from drug activities. Meanwhile, Santiago City Mayor Joseph Tan said service vehicles will be given to the villages that have been declared drug-free.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO