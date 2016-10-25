175 PNP personnel test positive for illegal drugs

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said a total of 174 of its personnel were tested positive for illegal drugs since January 1, 2016. Chief Supt. Aurelio Trampe, director of the PNP Crime Laboratory Service, told a media briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City that the testing is part of the internal cleansing of the 160,000-strong police organization. Trampe said they have collected urine samples from 159,129 PNP personnel for random drug testing since January 1, in which 167 uniformed and seven non-uniformed personnel were confirmed to be among those using dangerous drugs, including shabu. Three of those found positive have challenged the test results but the were confirmed by the National Reference Laboratory.