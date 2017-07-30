178 migrants rescued in Mexico

COATZACOALCOS, Mexico: Scores of would-be migrants being smuggled from Central America to the United States were rescued Saturday from an abandoned truck, officials in the Mexican state of Veracruz said. Authorities said 178 people were found in the tractor-trailer truck in the Mexican town of Tantima. Their rescue comes less than a week after the horrific suffocation deaths of 10 migrants who were trapped in an 18 wheel truck and discovered last Sunday in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas. Authorities said as many as 200 migrants may have been crammed into the trailer found in Texas, many of whom had to be hospitalized. Some survivors fled the parking lot in waiting cars, according to witness accounts.