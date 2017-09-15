17th Cangolf Amateur Open slated

The country’s top amateur and rising stars in both the men’s and women’s sides gear up for another spirited duel as they clash in the 17th Canlubang Amateur Open set October 4 to 6 at the North and South courses of the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna.

Registration is ongoing with the organizing Cangolf expecting another banner field, including those from the national pool and team and the top players from the country’s leading golf clubs.

Jolo Magcalayo and Yuka Saso topped last year’s edition of the tournament held annually by the host club and the Yulo family as part of their continuing effort to help develop the sport and provide the young players a venue where they could hone their talent and skills.

Fee is pegged at P3,000 for the men’s championship, P2,800 for the ladies division and Classes A, B and C and P1,000 for CGCC members, inclusive of one practice round.

Deadline for listup is on September 29. For details, call (049) 5432670, (02) or fax (02) 8909321 or email cgcc.golfandsports@gmail.com and cgcc.makatioffice@gmail.com.

The centerpiece Championship/Men’s division is a 54-hole stroke play tournament while the ladies and the Classes A, B and C events will be played over 36 holes under the stroke play handicap format.

The men’s tilt will be held at the South along with the Class A (11 & below) competition on October 5 to 6 while the North layout will host the Classes B (12-18) and C (19-above) and the ladies (0-36) tournaments.