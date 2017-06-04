18 of 20 La Union mayors now PDP– Laban members

AGOO, La Union: Eighteen of the 20 mayors of La Union have taken their oath as members of the ruling PDP-Laban party, according to Glen Badon, national executive director of the party led by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Incumbent and past officials of the PDP-Laban, including Gov. Francisco Emmanuel Ortega 3rd, were sworn in by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte at the Eriguel covered court over the weekend.

“This [mass oath-taking]only shows that most of our local leaders in the provinces are supporting the President’s agenda and his programs for our country,” Alvarez said after the induction.

Most of the new PDP-Laban members in La Union had belonged to the Nationalist People’s Coalition and the Liberal Party, which is headed by former President Benigno Aqino 3rd.

Badon said Duterte’s party is now strong because almost all the political leaders in the provinces, not only in La Union, have joined the PDP-Laban because they believe in the President’s advocacy of good governance.

“Let’s finally fix the country,” he added.

The PDP-Laban, according to Badon, will support a proposed shift to a federal form of government from the parliamentary one at present.

La Union Rep. Sandra Young-Eriguel (2nd District) and Rep. Pablo Ortega (1st District) were the first to join the administration party right after the May 2016 elections.

“In line with our [La Union officials)] goals to help and serve our constituents, we join the party of our President because we want to support his plans and programs for the progress of our country and our locality,” said Rep. Eriguel, PDP-Laban district chairman and wife of former congressman Eufranio Eriguel.

The oath-taking coincided with the arrival of a congressional caravan made up of many members of the House of Representatives, including the House Speaker, who will inspect until June 6 various infrastructure in La Union and other provinces in Northern Luzon.