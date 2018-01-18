Only 18% out of 28K pass police examinations

A total of 5,236 or 18.27 percent out of the 28,654 examinees passed the Philippine National Police (PNP) entrance examinations conducted by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) on October 22 last year in designated schools in Metro Manila and other testing centers nationwide.

This was announced by Rogelio Casurao, Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer, as the commission released the partial list of successful examinees in the PNP Entrance and Promotional Examinations [Police Officer (PO) and Senior Police Officer (SPO) categories only].

Casurao said out of the 5,196 who took the PO Exam, 2,545 (48.98 percent) passed while 2,427 (34.45 percent) out of the 7,045 examinees hurdled the SPO tests.

Results of the Police Inspector and Police Superintendent examination categories shall be released soon.

“The immediate release of the results of police exams is in consonance with the commission’s commitment with the PNP and the Department of Budget and Management to make the examination results in synch with the police recruitment process,” Casurao said.

He added that the Napolcom’s earlier warning for applicants of the PNP Entrance and Promotional Examinations not to commit any form of examination irregularity, such as cheating, impersonation, perjury or violation of examination rules, since the Napolcom has a computer system that keeps track of the answer patterns of examinees.

Casurao said the list of successful examinees will be posted at the Napolcom central office located at the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Napolcom Center, Napolcom Bldg., Edsa and Quezon Avenue, West Triangle, Quezon City.

The list can be viewed at the Napolcom website at www.napolcom.gov.ph.

Individual reports of rating will be mailed to all examinees.

Verification of test results is being entertained at the Napolcom central office and its regional offices nationwide.

JING VILLAMENTE