18 Calabarzon police chiefs reshuffled

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – Eighteen chiefs of police and other officers in the five provinces in the Calabarzon region have either been retired or reassigned to “ensure a more balanced, efficient, and productive leadership” in the Philippine National Police (PNP), an official said.

(Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon)

“Movement of our officers will ensure a more balanced, efficient, and productive leadership in their new assignments. It is our policy in the PNP to look into the career advancement of our officers. This is also a part of preparing them for their future assignments especially as managers and leaders. We want to make sure that we put the right person on the right job where they could perform their best in serving the community,” said Chief Supt. Ma. O. Aplasca, Calabarzon regional director.

Aplasca led the mass turnover on Tuesday with the police directors of the five provincial offices here.

The 18 who were re-assigned to cities and municipalities within the region were:

* Supt. Ronan Claravall, former chief of police of San Oablo City, to Tagaytay City, replacing Supt. Sancho Celedio who is now the new chief of Calamba City Police;

* Celedio replaced Supt. Fernando Ortega who was re-assigned as chief of Dasmarinas City Police, replacing Supt. Gil Torralba who was transferred to San Pablo City;

* Supt. Harold Depositar is the new chief of police of Sta Rosa City, replacing Supt. Joel Estaris who has been assigned to the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit;

* Supt. Meliton Salvadora is the new chief of police of Lipa City Police, replacing Supt. Carlos Barde who was transferred to San Pedro City Police;

* The new chief of police of Trece Martirez City Police is Supt. Nerwin Ricohermoso, replacing Supt. Egbert Tibayan who was assigned to the Cavite Police Provincial Office;

* In Sto. Tomas, Batangas, the new chief of police is Supt. Hernogenes Cabe, replacing Supt. Giovanni Sibalo who now heads the Cavite Public Safety Company;

* Binan City’s new chief of police is Supt. Reydante Ariza, replacing Supt. Elpidio Ramirez who was reassigned to Regional Drug Enforcement Unit;

* Tiaong’s new chief of police is Supt. Freddie Dantes, replacing Chief Insp. Alvin Concolacion while Supt. Rodrigo Soriano is the new chief of police of Sariaya both in Quezon.

Aplasca said that aside from being a customary part of the PNP system, the reorganization was also for those officers who have met the maximum two years of tenure in their respective assignments.

Furthermore, upon assessment and deliberation of the oversight committee, Aplasca said that it was necessary to designate officers whose expertise was needed in a particular area.