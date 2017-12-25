18 dead, 26 injured in Christmas Day road accident in La Union

EIGHTEEN people were killed while 26 others were injured in a vehicular accident in Agoo, La Union on Monday, Christmas Day, police said.

A spot report by the Philippine National Police Regional Office 1 Agoo Police Station said that at 3:30 a.m., a private Isuzu jeepney with plate number WST 575 (Vehicle 2) collided with a Partas bus with plate number 137704 (Vehicle 1) along the National Highway of Barangay San Jose Del Sur.



“Initial investigation disclosed that both vehicles were traversing the highway on opposite lanes with V1 heading north and V2 heading south. V2 (the Isuzu) collided with V1 as it tried to overtake another vehicle,” the police report said.



The driver of the Isuzu and its 18 still unidentified occupants were declared dead on arrival at the La Union Medical Center where 10 of the injured were also brought.

Some were taken to the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center.



“Driver of V1 remain unharmed but 15 of its still unidentified passengers and one conductor sustained minor injuries and they were all taken to Agoo Family Hospital for medical treatment and the driver for alcohol breath test,” the police report said.



“Both vehicles incurred heavy damage,” it added.



According to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Spokesperson Aileen Lizada, the Isuzu was not insured.



“LTFRB will try to talk to Partas and will see what Partas can do for the other passengers of the jeepney but Partas is under no obligation,” Lizada said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO