18 drug suspects fall in QC

Eighteen drug suspects were arrested by members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) in separate anti-crime and anti-drug operations over the weekend.

QCPD director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said first to be arrested were Hubert Stoney, 40, who is included in the drug watch; Imee Zarina Bolo, 37; Ricardo Reyes, 43; Rio Baluyot, 30; Elgin Cruz, 25, and Nerissa Padiernos, 22, all of Villareal, Brgy. Gulod, Novaliches.

The six were nabbed in a buy-bust operation carried out by operatives of the Novaliches Police Station (PS-4) led by Supt. Carlito Grijaldo.

Confiscated were about 27 grams of shabu worth P160,000, a digital weighing scale, drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Eleazar said operatives of the La Loma Police Station (PS-1) under Supt. Robert Sales arrested Kenneth Salvador, 30, of Agno Street Brgy. Tatalon. Patrolling policemen chanced upon three doing a drug transaction.

Two of the suspects scampered upon seeing the authorities, leaving Salvador behind who yielded a sachet of shabu.

Talipapa Police Station (PS-3) patrol officers under Supt Danilo Mendoza, on the other hand arrested Romel Dizon and Bienvenido Emaas of Gate 1 Pantranco Compound in Barangay (village) Pasong Tamo.

Police caught Dizon while he was handing a sachet of shabu to Emaas. When frisked, Dizon yielded two more sachets of shabu.

Batasan Police Station (PS-6) operatives under Supt. Rossel Cejas also arrested live-in partners Irene Corado and Randy Flagne; Joana Marie Abilgos, Walter Acut, Rexie Lapad, all of Lupang Pangako, Barangay Payatas; and Manuelito Valdevilla Jr. of Rodriguez, Rizal.

Confiscated from the suspects were 18 sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Kamuning Police Station (PS-10) operatives under Supt. Ariel Capocao also arrested William Razon. A sachet of shabu and the buy-bust money were confiscated from Razon.

Galas Police Station (PS-11) operatives meanwhile arrested in a buy-bust Charles Lester Co, 32, of Imus, Cavite. Confiscated from Co were four sachets of shabu, the buy-bust money and a car.

The drug suspects were charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.