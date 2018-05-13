18 ‘EBest’ scholars graduate this May

It was in celebration of its 30th anniversary in 2009 that the longest running noontime variety program launched “Eat Bulaga! Excellent Student Awards” or EBest Awards.

The project aimed to help less fortunate elementary and high school students from different regions to continue their secondary and tertiary education. The full scholarship grants also include monthly allowances and cash assistance to the recipients.

One of the scholars is Isah Clarise Lilia, an AB Political Science graduate from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

A daughter of a carpenter and a housewife, Lilia finished her degree in 2017 with Latin Honors and is now on her first year as law student.

“Because of the show, I was able to continue my education without worrying where to get my tuition fee or my allowance. I’m thankful that there’s an institution like ‘Eat Bulaga!’ that is willing to extend help to students who are dreaming of finishing their studies,” she said.

Another one is Angelica Nieva who received her diploma also last year from Bulacan State University. She said that by watching the noontime show it inspired her to take up AB Mass Communication major in Broadcast Journalism.

“Even before I was given the scholarship grant, I was already fascinated with television production. Then when I had the opportunity to watch the show live in Broadway, I said to myself that one day, I’ll work in the same industry.”

Nieva now works as an online English teacher and plans to pursue her media career in the future. She’s also the breadwinner of her family.

“It feels great that now, I have the means to support my parents and siblings. I’m also grateful to the show because they chose me among the hundreds of applicants. It’s a big blessing to our family,” she shared.

Other EBest graduates who continue to strive to reach their dreams are 22-year-old Melvin Dugan from Taguig City and Grace Angela Pocyoy from Benguet.

Dugan, who graduated cum laude from Jose Rizal University with a degree in Business Administration major in Accounting, now works as a bookkeeper in a law firm while Pocyoy, who finished Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education major in Math, is with a BPO company while waiting for the result of her licensure examination.

This year, Eat Bulaga! is also celebrating the graduation of 18 EBest college scholars from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The 2018 EBest graduates are Jannelle Ivine Atencio (BS Elementary Education, Polytechnic University of the Philippines), Diana Lou Bautista (BS Secondary Education, Palawan State University), Justine Bulan (BS Information Technology, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa), Sheryl Calay (BS Secondary Education, Romblon State University), Mark Louie Castañeda (AB Political Science, Araullo University), Jerard Castro (BS Education Major in Math, Central Mindanao University), Kurt Hostallero (BS Secondary Education, Batanes State College), Jason Intano (BS Accountancy, PUP).

Eries Isiderio (BS Education Major in Physical Science, Capiz State University), Marinel Moyo (BS Information Technology, Technological University of the Philippines), Jessica Olevo (AB Communication, Leyte Normal University), Jessa Ortega (BS Information Technology, Bicol University), Aldrin Punzalan (BA Public Administration, Bulacan State University), Edwin Salazar Jr. (BS Education Major in Math, Mindanao State University), Rhea Kristine Santos (BS Accountancy, University of Immaculate Concepcion), Regine Talisayon (BS Nursing, Southern Luzon State University)

Completing the list are Lemuel Butilla (BS Education major in Filipino) from Agusan del Norte and Zaldy Felisilda (BS Accountancy) from Bohol who graduated with honors like Isiderio.

Eat Bulaga! also launched other campaigns such as EB Classroom Project, Isang Lapis Isang Papel Project, EB Heroes and the construction of AlDub public libraries nationwide.