18 NPA rebels killed in first 3 weeks of 2018 – military

Eighteen members of the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), were killed in the first three weeks of January, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The figure was released by the AFP after two leaders of the NPA died in a clash in Tarlac on January 26.

In a statement, the AFP cited “close coordination between the security sector and local communities as they inform soldiers on the presence of CNTs [communist terrorists]especially those conducting extortion.”

Also in the first three weeks of the year, 188 members of the communist rebel group surrendered to the government.

The AFP promised financial assistance, livelihood, remuneration for surrendered firearms and teaching of skills to rebels who will surrender to the military.

President Rodrigo Duterte terminated peace talks with the communists on November 2017, saying they lack sincerity in the negotiations.

He then declared the CPP-NPA as a terror band on December 2017, ordering the AFP to destroy the group.

The CPP-NPA said on January 12 that the AFP is delusional for thinking that its armed forces could be reduced in half in the middle of 2018.

This prompted Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to fire back, telling them they are the ones who are “delusional” for thinking they can take over the government.

The AFP has reported 163 NPA rebelss killed in various operations since the President terminated the peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF) last year.

The NDF is an umbrella group that counts among its members the NPA and the CPP.