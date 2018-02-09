18 policemen caught drinking, sleeping face administrative raps—Año

LOCAL Government Secretary Eduardo Año ordered the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to file administrative charges against the 18 policemen who were caught sleeping and drinking while on duty.

Año said the policemen from Pasay and Muntinlupa would be charged for dereliction of duty, conduct unbecoming, among others.

“Nagbigay na ako ng direktiba sa Napolcom at PNP na bigyan ng karampatang parusa ang mga pulis na ito. Kahiya-hiya para sa buong kapulisan ang ginawa nila,” he said in a statement.

(I have issued a directive to the Napolcom and PNP to penalize these policemen. What they did was very embarrassing.)

Año also said these policemen have no excuse to slacken off from their duty since their salary was increased last January.

“Walang karason-rason para maging tamad o tiwali ang mga pulis ngayon dahil doble na ang sahod nila. Pero imbis na maging mas masipag at masigasig sa pagpapatrolya at pagtugis sa kriminal ang 18 pulis na ito, tutulog-tulog pa sila sa trabaho,” he said.

(Policemen now have no reason to be lazy or corrupt because their salaries have been doubled. But instead of being more vigilant and responsible in patrolling and arresting criminals, these 18 policemen chose to sleep on their jobs.)

President Rodrigo Duterte approved Joint Resolution 1 upgrading the salaries of policemen effective in 2018.

On Feb. 7, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde surprised policemen in Mandaluyong and Pasay with a visit and caught them drinking and sleeping inside their offices.

The policemen were immediately stripped of their weapons and badges.

They were reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

A total of 180 erring police personnel in the NCR have been dismissed from service since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office, Albayalde said. ROY NARRA



